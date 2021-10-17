THORChain Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.75 billion and approximately $32.54 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $7.81 or 0.00012561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00069208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00071058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00102789 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,201.81 or 0.99992428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.93 or 0.06187341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00024764 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 224,410,215 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

