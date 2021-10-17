Tidal Finance Price Tops $0.0117 (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $10.16 million and $1.39 million worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded up 169.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00043844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.17 or 0.00205272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00092155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Tidal Finance is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

