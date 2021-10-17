Tiger King Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.37 Million (TKING)

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last week, Tiger King has traded up 28.2% against the dollar. Tiger King has a market cap of $47.35 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tiger King coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00068076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00070892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00103339 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,300.73 or 0.99723630 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,840.35 or 0.06147173 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00025372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Tiger King Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,500,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tiger King should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tiger King using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

