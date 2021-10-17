Tokes Price Up 19.2% Over Last 7 Days (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last seven days, Tokes has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One Tokes coin can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and $650.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

