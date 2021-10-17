TopBidder Trading Up 158.6% Over Last 7 Days (BID)

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One TopBidder coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TopBidder has traded 158.6% higher against the dollar. TopBidder has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $49,588.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00042556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.63 or 0.00199096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00090736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

About TopBidder

TopBidder is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling TopBidder

