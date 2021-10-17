Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the September 15th total of 123,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.8 days.

OTCMKTS TMTNF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.21. 1,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.06.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMTNF. Raymond James upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

