TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Short Interest Down 29.2% in September

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the September 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TPCO stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 372,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,500. TPCO has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $13.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23.

A number of research firms have commented on GRAMF. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TPCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of TPCO from $12.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

