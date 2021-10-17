Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Brokerages predict that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will report sales of $2.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the lowest is $2.81 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $12.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.26 billion to $12.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $13.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.65.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $197.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $213.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,699 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after buying an additional 917,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 459,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 54.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after purchasing an additional 431,951 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

