Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,200 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the September 15th total of 1,701,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNLIF remained flat at $$4.25 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

