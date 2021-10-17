Tranche Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $74,009.00 (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $11.79 million and $74,009.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00043912 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.67 or 0.00206290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00092452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

SLICE is a coin. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

