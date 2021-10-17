Tranchess (CHESS) Price Hits $2.90

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.90 or 0.00004756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a market cap of $86.36 million and approximately $8.84 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,949.97 or 0.99958032 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00053945 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00046085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $479.46 or 0.00786308 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001665 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,776,173 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.