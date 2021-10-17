Treat DAO One Day Volume Reaches $29,819.00 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $5.06 or 0.00008456 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Treat DAO has a market cap of $5.06 million and $29,819.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00068062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00071887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00104789 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,823.91 or 1.00006560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,695.20 or 0.06177192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00025796 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars.

