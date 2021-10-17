Trexcoin Trading Down 99.4% This Week (TREX)

Trexcoin (CURRENCY:TREX) traded down 99.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Trexcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Trexcoin has a market cap of $313.02 and $3.00 worth of Trexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trexcoin has traded 99.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 80.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Trexcoin Coin Profile

Trexcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Trexcoin’s total supply is 10,006,849,553 coins and its circulating supply is 1,006,849,553 coins. Trexcoin’s official website is www.trexcoin.org . Trexcoin’s official Twitter account is @YourootNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TreeBlock is creating an IoT Blockchain Network for general purpose application. “TreeBlock” is a blockchain that combines Hierarchy Sharding and Time Sharding to create Time Sharding Trees architecture that is able to scale blockchain to a significant number Tps on-chain comparing to existing blockchains. This is a public, general purpose blockchain, and open source. With the ability to scale, TreeBlock can be applied to any project that requires a high-performance blockchain. Our blockchain is going to solve 5 existing problems of blockchain: Scalability – Performance – Security – Storage – Tokenomy. With this Time Sharding Trees architecture, a node can be much smaller and we aim to use IoT as nodes instead of big nodes and big mining pools. “

Buying and Selling Trexcoin

