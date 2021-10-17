Trias (TRY) Reaches Market Cap of $608,556.11

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. During the last seven days, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Trias has a total market capitalization of $608,556.11 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trias coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trias alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00042807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.25 or 0.00200937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00091797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Trias Profile

Trias (CRYPTO:TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.