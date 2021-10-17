Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,660,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,833 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Trip.com Group worth $93,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 23.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. CLSA cut their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $32.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.30. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. Trip.com Group’s revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

