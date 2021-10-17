TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Short Interest Update

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 696,700 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the September 15th total of 515,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 155,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Shares of NYSE TBI traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 118,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,640. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.69. TrueBlue has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $32.50.
TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $515.96 million during the quarter. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. Research analysts predict that TrueBlue will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in TrueBlue by 3.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in TrueBlue by 1.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 146,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TrueBlue by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,626,000 after acquiring an additional 57,718 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in TrueBlue by 15.6% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the first quarter worth $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.
About TrueBlue
TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.
