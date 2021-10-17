TrueFi Trading Up 31.7% Over Last Week (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 17th. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $81.00 million and $68.15 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00000935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00043042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.70 or 0.00202450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00091697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

