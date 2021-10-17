TrueFlip Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One TrueFlip coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip (TFL) is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

