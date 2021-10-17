TrumpCoin Price Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 17th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $910,459.96 and approximately $7,038.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Netko (NETKO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.