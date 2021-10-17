Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to post sales of $86.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.40 million and the highest is $87.75 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation reported sales of $105.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year sales of $371.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.59 million to $386.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $518.93 million, with estimates ranging from $475.43 million to $549.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.07. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.

TNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tsakos Energy Navigation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 20.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 11.1% during the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 136,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNP opened at $9.40 on Friday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

