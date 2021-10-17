TTC (TTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.12 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One TTC coin can now be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, BitForex and Bittrex. During the last week, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. TTC has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00043117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.79 or 0.00203882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00091562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

