TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,493,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,656 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 8.81% of TTM Technologies worth $135,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 3,187.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,701,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,944 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 3,089.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,402 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at $10,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $9,629,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 57.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,581,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,925,000 after purchasing an additional 576,921 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TTMI. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $567.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.30 million. Research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

