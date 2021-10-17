TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. AlphaValue lowered shares of TUI to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TUI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

TUI stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. TUI has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

