TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TUI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of TUI to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get TUI alerts:

Shares of TUIFY opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. TUI has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $5.05.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.