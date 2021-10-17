Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Short Interest Down 27.1% in September

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

TRKNY opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Türk Telekomünikasyon AS engages in the provision of local, national, international and mobile telecommunication services, internet product and services. It operates through the Fixed Line and Mobile business segments. The Fixed Line segment provides value-added services besides voice and data services for its corporate and retail customers through its extensive fixed-line telecommunications network.

