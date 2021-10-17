Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Short Interest Update

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 802,100 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the September 15th total of 594,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 18.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 35.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 482,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

TKC stock remained flat at $$4.20 during trading on Friday. 493,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $814.58 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is 12.70%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

