Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 777,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.58% of Twist Bioscience worth $103,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWST. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19,999.0% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,282,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,802,000 after buying an additional 1,275,735 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,360,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,474,000 after purchasing an additional 513,627 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,844,000 after purchasing an additional 481,979 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,371,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,692,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $112.80 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $74.25 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.52.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 5,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $598,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 33,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $3,656,703.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,754 shares of company stock worth $17,693,998. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

