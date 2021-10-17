two (NYSE:TWOA) Shares Bought by RP Investment Advisors LP

RP Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in two (NYSE:TWOA) by 140.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,384 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP owned 2.73% of TWO worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWOA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TWO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,417,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of TWO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,181,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of TWO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,298,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TWO by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,127,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 335,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TWO in the 1st quarter worth $10,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWOA stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74. two has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.03.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TWO to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

TWO Company Profile

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

