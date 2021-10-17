U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,603,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,895 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.18% of U.S. Bancorp worth $148,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.03.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.23. 9,158,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,535,704. The company has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

