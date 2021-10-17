Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Increased by Cadian Capital Management LP

Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,461,947 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774,433 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises about 9.9% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cadian Capital Management LP owned 0.24% of Uber Technologies worth $223,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

