Ubiq Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,225.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Ubiq has a market cap of $11.89 million and approximately $6,225.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

