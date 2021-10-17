UChain (UCN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,021.00

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. During the last seven days, UChain has traded up 111.2% against the US dollar. UChain has a total market capitalization of $85,987.60 and approximately $4,021.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00043238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.30 or 0.00206300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00092082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

UChain Profile

UCN is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain . The official website for UChain is uchain.world

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

UChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

