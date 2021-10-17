UGAS (UGAS) Price Reaches $0.0104 on Major Exchanges

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 17th. UGAS has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $649,781.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00043117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.79 or 0.00203882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00091562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

