UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Position Boosted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.25% of UGI worth $24,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,444,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,085,728,000 after buying an additional 1,768,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,240,000 after buying an additional 731,379 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UGI by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,196,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,904 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in UGI by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,978,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,927,000 after purchasing an additional 105,229 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UGI by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,831,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,952,000 after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $44.16 on Friday. UGI Co. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $48.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

