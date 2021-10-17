Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,504 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.21% of Ultra Clean worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,368,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,582,000 after acquiring an additional 610,998 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 4,167.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 580,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 566,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 167.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 704,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,867,000 after buying an additional 440,565 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ultra Clean by 683.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after buying an additional 230,188 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 81.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 420,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,585,000 after buying an additional 188,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

UCTT opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.96.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $33,362.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,341.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,497 shares of company stock valued at $215,504 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

