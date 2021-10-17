Ultragate Price Reaches $0.0050 (ULG)

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last week, Ultragate has traded up 80.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ultragate has a market cap of $61,647.24 and $40.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultragate coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00027965 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000921 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000049 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Ultragate (CRYPTO:ULG) is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 12,342,132 coins. Ultragate’s official Twitter account is @Ultragate_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultragate is www.ultragate.net

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultragate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultragate using one of the exchanges listed above.

