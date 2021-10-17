UMA Price Reaches $10.82 on Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last week, UMA has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. UMA has a market capitalization of $686.67 million and $30.00 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can now be purchased for about $10.82 or 0.00017755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00043912 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.67 or 0.00206290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00092452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

About UMA

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,915,617 coins and its circulating supply is 63,482,965 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.