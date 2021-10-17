Umbrella Network (UMB) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.96 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $33.83 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00058797 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010775 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.