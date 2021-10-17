Unido EP (UDO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $447,013.00

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Unido EP has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $447,013.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00068961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00070873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00103121 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,085.72 or 0.99888926 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,837.16 or 0.06173554 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00024680 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,523,132 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

