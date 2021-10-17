Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Up 10.4% This Week

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.01 or 0.00018453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $51.86 million and approximately $14.82 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00091415 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.23 or 0.00380748 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012801 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00035622 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009073 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,709,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

