Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Billion

Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will post sales of $5.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.50 billion. Union Pacific reported sales of $4.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year sales of $21.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.30 billion to $21.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.50 billion to $23.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.89.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $225.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.90. The company has a market cap of $146.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Amundi bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $541,277,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $9,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,516,000 after buying an additional 1,565,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 877.6% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,890,000 after buying an additional 579,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

