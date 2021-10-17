Unisocks (SOCKS) Market Cap Reaches $30.89 Million

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $30.89 million and $1,167.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for approximately $102,278.24 or 1.68423101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unisocks has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unisocks alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00043774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.50 or 0.00206658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00092537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

About Unisocks

Unisocks is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

