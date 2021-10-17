United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.09. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $249.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,274,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,157,000 after purchasing an additional 656,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,801,000 after purchasing an additional 315,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,590,000 after purchasing an additional 224,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after acquiring an additional 207,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

