United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBSI. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $249.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,274,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,157,000 after acquiring an additional 656,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,801,000 after acquiring an additional 315,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,590,000 after buying an additional 224,850 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,602,000 after buying an additional 207,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.