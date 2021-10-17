United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 4,613 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,291 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,418 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $421,672,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $367,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $48.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average is $47.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

