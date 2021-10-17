United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 7,131 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $14,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 47.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.10.

COF opened at $168.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

