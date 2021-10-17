United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $10,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $121.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.54.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

