United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 511.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,593 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $202.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $210.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.30. The stock has a market cap of $95.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,850,755. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

