United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

TIP opened at $128.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.97. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

