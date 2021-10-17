United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 3,444 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $12,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 132,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,381,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $854,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,850 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAB opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $55.83 and a twelve month high of $92.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. Research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

WAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,533,310.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,746.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,380,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,935 over the last 90 days. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

